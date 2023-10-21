EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N11.4m Land Fraud

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one George Amechi Igwesi over an alleged N11.4m land fraud in the state.

According to a statement released on the official Facebook page of the Commission Saturday, Igwesi was brought before Justice Uchenna Juliet of Enugu State High Court on October 19 on a 'two-count charges bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretences.'

One of the count charges reads, "That you George Amechi Igwesi and Georgean Enterprises Limited on or about the 1st day of July 2022 in Agbani Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State, by false pretences and with intent to defraud, obtained from Charles Emeka Okenwa, the sum of Eleven Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira only (N11,400, 000) as payment for two plots of land, situate at Amurri Road, Agbani Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State, under the pretext that the said land belongs to you, and thereby committed an offence."

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him and was granted bail of N5,000,000 ( Five Million Naira only) and a surety in like sum.

Justice Juliet adjourned the case till November 9, 2023, for the commencement of trial.