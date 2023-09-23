Why Some Soldiers Don't Get Promoted..Nigerian Army

The Army has said poor attention to career and poor performance by personnel during training are major impediments that may affect a commissioned officer from regularly promotion.

The Military Secretary, Army, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on the sideline of a Career Planning Sensitisation Lecture titled ‘Career Planning for NA Officers’’ for 6 Division Nigeria Army Officers in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Oyinlola, explained that the force was designed to ensure regular promotion of commissioned officers, but that carelessness of younger officers affects them negatively when they grow on the job.

Oyinlola regretted that many officers go through their career without knowing what to do when it comes to achieving a successful career in the military, saying the training was necessary to equip young officers with all they need to be successful

