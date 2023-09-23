Pastor Allegedly Butchered Girl To Death In Delta State

A middle-aged man said to be a pastor, (name withheld), was allegedly caught while he butchered a young girl in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the remains of the victim were discovered in the pastor’s house in the agrarian community.

One of our sources claimed that the pastor snuffed the life out of the young girl with a machete.

It was gathered that the cleric, whose church is located in Agbarha-Otor, committed the act after he destroyed his father’s shrine in the community.

Details as to why he reportedly killed the girl were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

However, aggrieved youths in the community were said to have stormed the pastor’s house following the incident to avenge the murder of the young girl.

Witnesses said that the angry youths were on the verge of lynching the cleric in retaliation but for the timely intervention of the security operatives attached to Agbarha-Otor B Division, who were called in by concerned residents.

