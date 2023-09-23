Presidency Withdraws Statement On Tinubu As First African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell

The presidency has apologised for a claim that President Bola Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ).

On Tuesday, shortly after performing the act, a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, claimed Tinubu as the “first African president ever to receive the honour”.

However, contrary to Ngelale’s claim, Jakaya Kiwete, former president of Tanzania, rang the NASDAQ closing bell in 2011.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency said the error was “deeply regretted”.

“We inadvertently referred to President Bola Tinubu as the first African leader to ring the bell at NASDAQ on Wednesday in New York, based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.”

“We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege. This error is sincerely regretted,” the statement said.

