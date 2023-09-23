Kano Keke Rider Who Returned Lost N15m Offered Four Women To Marry

The Kano State Matchmaking Marriage Association, better known as Mai Dalilin, has asked Auwalu Salisu to select 4 out of the 10 women that would be presented to him for marriage.

Salisu, a tricyclist in Kano, became an internet sensation after returning a sum of 15 million naira to the Chadian owner who forgot the money in his tricycle.

Following Salisu's rare act of kind gesture and show of integrity, Nigerians from all have continued to reward him for his honesty.

While joining the rest of Nigerians in celebrating and honoring the 22-year-old over the development, the matchmaking group disclosed that four women are available for him to choose for marriage.

According to reports, this was disclosed by the Chairman of the matchmaking association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, while speaking on Freedom Radio Kano.

Alhaji Yakassi said the tricyclist has exhibited the attributes of Prophet Muhammad, hence, the association's decision to honor him with the gift of the women.

He further disclosed that 2 out of the 10 women to be presented to Salisu are his own biological children.

He said, "The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.

"There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters."