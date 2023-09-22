GOC 82 Division Vows To Bring Killers Of 5 Security Personnel In Imo To Book… Visits Wounded Soldiers

Saddened by the loss of lives, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II, Major General Hassan Dada, has pledged to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act which saw the loss of lives of 5 personnel of the Joint Task Force, Operation Search and Flush (OP SAF) to book.

He spoke when he visited soldiers whom were wounded in the hospital in Owerri, from the incident of 19 September, 2023 at Obowo community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Council of Imo State.

This was revealed in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Jonah Unuakhalu. It was made available to Security Watch Africa (SWA).

It said “The GOC while extending the appreciation of both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff to the soldiers, thanked them for their selfless sacrifice towards the restoration of peace in Imo State and the enntire South East by extension.

“He assured of the best medical services available at no cost to the soldiers while expressing hope for their quickest recovery.

“Major General Hassan Dada subsequently paid condolence visits to sister heads of security agencies who lost personnel in the incidence.

“He urged all to remain focused and resolute at bringing to an end, the spiral of violence in the South East region. He equally assured strengthening existing cordial relations,” the statement stated

Source : Security Watch