Tribunal Upholds Plateau Governor's Election

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jos, has upheld the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Mutfwang, who contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, his All Progressive Congress (APC) rival, headed for the court and asked to be declared winner on the grounds that the PDP does not have structure and there was over voting.

The petitioner also asked the court to include the votes of the 14 polling units rejected by INEC.

Delivering judgement, the tribunal led by Justice. R. Irele-Ifineh, held that the issues raised by the petitioner on party structure were pre election matters and the petitioners lacked the jurisdiction to challenge it.

The tribunal also held that PDP actually held a repeat congress on the 25th of September, 2021, in compliance with the order of the Jos High Court delivered by Justice S.P.Gang.