Keke Rider Returns Missing N15m To Owner

A 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu has returned missing N15 million that was left in his tricycle to the owner, a Chadian who was in Kano to purchase goods.

Salisu, a resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa LGA of the state metropolis, returned the money after hearing a message about the missing cash through a radio station in Kano.

The money which amounts N15 million includes 10.130 million CFA and N2.9 million.

Speaking to Arewa Radio in Kano, the Good Samaritan said he didn’t notice that his passenger left the money until he reached home and wanted to wash the tricycle.

He said after discovering the money, he informed his parents who ordered him to go and look for the owners where he dropped them

“I took them from Badawa to Bata. I went back there after informing my parents. When I reached there, I didn’t see them. I kept searching but couldn’t see them. I went back home and gave the money to my mother who kept it inside her wardrobe. I was afraid because I was eager to handover the money back to the owner. I had no intention to touch a penny. It’s not mine, as such prohibited for me,” he said.

He noted that while they were thinking of the way out, they heard an announcement in a radio station, searching for the tricycle rider and a number was given to reach out to the owner.

“I called the number and the owner said he will come to our house, but I said no. We should meet at the radio station. We met there and I gave him his money back,” he said.

Salisu, who was accompanied by his parents, broke into tears and said he has no intention to touch a penny from the money despite the difficult situation they are facing at home.

“We barely cook two times in a day; even yesterday, we couldn’t cook while the money was with us,” his father said.

On his part, the owner of the money who is coming from Chad Republic said he never thought good people like Salisu exist on earth, and that he has given up on the money but Salisu returned it.

Speaking through his brother, Musa Hassan, as he cannot speak Hausa, the owner broke into tears and appreciated Salisu and his parents for his upright upbringing.

Meanwhile, the man rewarded him with the sum of N400, 000.