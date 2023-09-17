IGP Directs Lagos CP To Investigate Mohbad's Death

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

This directive was conveyed during a brief but crucial discussion at the Police Airwing Hangar, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday 16th September, 2023. He tasked the CP to quickly and effectively unravel the truth behind the tragedy as there have been understandable concerns and speculations surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.

The Nigeria Police Force hereby earnestly urges any family members or close associates possessing valuable information pertaining to this case to come forward and cooperate with the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that justice is served and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's demise are thoroughly examined.



