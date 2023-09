There was a fire incident at Ibis Royal Hotel around 7 & 8 bus stop Ajao Estate along the Airport Road, Lagos State on Wednesday evening.

Videos shared on social media showed two-storey building engulfed by raging flames , totally burnt

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in a post on X, stated that the fire was reported at 4:50 pm.

No reasons have been adduced for the fire incident which took hours to battle