Ganduje Speaks On APC’s Victory At Kano Guber Tribunal

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has spoken about the victory of their party at the governorship election petition Tribunal in Kano State.

The tribunal declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the election, sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who contested on the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ganduje, who is the immediate past governor of the state, said he was not surprised with the judgement as he already knew what happened during the election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the two-term governor said, “How I wish you are here you would have seen by yourself. I am very happy with the judgement. We thank Almighty God. We also thank the judiciary for allowing the justice to prevail.

“I was not surprised because we all have seen what happened during the election. Secondly people have been praying for our party seeking God’s intervention to get back our seat.”

On the decision of the NNPP to go to appeal, Ganduje said that’s the provision of democracy.

“That is a provision of the law, if you are not satisfied you appeal. There is nothing wrong with that. The system of the country provides for appeal. We will meet there and people are praying for us.

“We have no fear, we believe in God, and whoever believes in God will emerge victorious by God grace,” he said.

Ganduje further called on the people of the state to continue praying for peace and development, adding that they already laid foundations of developmental projects in the state which they will put on in future.

“We thank the good people of Kano state and we assure them that we receieved their complaint and we will work towards addressing them. We thank them for exercising patience during this period.

“We also thank clerics and the Emirate Council for their prayers,” he added.