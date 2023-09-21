UBA Preaches Connectivity With ‘Tastes Of Africa Food Festival,’ Celebrates Diversity, Culture At UNGA

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to put the continent’s diversity and rich culinary traditions on the centre-stage with the highly anticipated ‘Tastes of Africa Food Festival.

The UBA Tastes of Africa Food Festival is a vibrant celebration of the continent’s cuisine, culture, and diversity as it reflects its remarkable history and cultural tapestry and the event is scheduled to be held on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Meetings in New York, United States, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The Food Festival aims to bring together a diverse community of attendees, including UNGA participants and Africans residing in New York, to embark on a delectable journey, savouring the flavours of Africa.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, who spoke ahead of this epoch-making event, explained that UBA being a Global financial institution with African roots has chosen to promote culture through food, thereby creating connections across borders.

She pointed out that, guests can expect a delightful assortment of African delicacies, carefully prepared by seasoned chefs, and immerse themselves in the vibrancy of African traditions, as she explained that renowned chefs from Africa and North America, including Chef Jay – Jean-Francois from Cote d’Ivoire and Tolu Roberts - Chef Eros a Nigerian Chef with International standing, will be on ground to showcase their culinary prowess, offering an unforgettable culinary experience to participants and spectators at the event. They will also be joined by other chefs of African origin living in United States of America.

She said, “As Africa's global bank, UBA has always been driven by a profound commitment to connecting Africa to the world. Our vision extends beyond borders, and we see ourselves as more than just a financial institution.

“We are thrilled to host the Tastes of Africa Food Festival at the UNGA Meetings in New York. This event is not just about savouring the exquisite flavours of African cuisine but also about celebrating the richness of African culture. It serves as a testament to UBA's commitment to promoting cultural diversity and unity, bridging continents through the universal language of food. We invite everyone to join us in this exciting event,” she added.

Yomi-Ajayi, noted that through initiatives like the Tastes of Africa Food Festival, UBA aims to create platforms that foster cultural exchange, strengthen ties between Africa and the international community, and showcase the continent's immense potential.

“We believe that by celebrating Africa's culinary and cultural richness on the global stage, we can contribute to a deeper understanding of the continent and forge lasting connections that will drive progress, innovation, and prosperity for all. UBA remains dedicated to be the bridge that brings Africa to the world and the world to Africa, uniting diverse cultures and creating opportunities for growth and collaboration,” the CEO added.

UBA is a leading pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than thirty-seven million customers across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London and Paris and now the UAE, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.







