Police Set To Carry Out Diligent Investigation Into Mohbad'd Death

The Nigerian Police says it extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.

According to the Force PRO of Nigeria Police Force ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

It encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

In the meantime, it kindly requests that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Your trust and support are deeply valued it concluded 

