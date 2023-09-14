Nollywood Actress Cindy Amadi Is Dead

Upcoming Nigerian actress Cindy Amadi is dead

It is not yet known what led to her death

Cyndi has featured in some A list movies of late and was seen as one the big things to happen in Nollywood

So many of her fans and friends have taken to social media to heap praises on her

Her death was confirmed on Thursday through a statement released on the Instagram account created for the movie Ife.

Producers of the movie said the actress brought her magic to the set and changed their lives forever.

The statement said, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.

“Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever. She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy💔. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever.”



