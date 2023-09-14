Unfolding Revelations: Late Artiste Mobahd Petitioned Police Few Weeks Before His Death Over Threat To Life , No Action Was Taken ( See Copy Of Letter)

A petition written by the late Nigerian artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad, over an alleged threat to life by music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, aka Sam Larry and others, has surfaced online.

The petition alleged that Sam Larry and 15 others stormed a video shoot where the deceased and another artiste, Zlatan Ibile, were working, armed, and threatening to wreak havoc.

They eventually did wreak havoc, destroying equipment worth over N5million at the scene, and assaulting the deceased who narraowly escaped with injuries, the petition claimed.

It was also stated that Sam Larry claimed to be working for Oba Elegushi of Lagos State.

"Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book," the petition partly read.

MohBad, who was signed to Marlian Records owned by singer Naira Marley, a known associaite of the said Sam Larry, died on Tuesday, September 12.

The petition was acknowledged by the Police but they invariably did not take any action until his death or so it seemed

The petition dated 27th June, 2023 read,

"PETITION OF THREAT TO LIFE, MALICIOUS DAMAGE OF PROPERTIES VALUED THE SUM OF FIVE MILLION NAIRA, ASSAULT OCCASIONING HARM, OPPRESSION AND CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PEACE AGAINST SAM LARRY ELEGUSHI, ELELE, OBELE AND OTHERS

"I of the above name and address, a law abiding citizen and a Musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above mentioned persons.





"On 25th June, 2023 while having a video shoot with another artist by name Zlatan (Ibile, the above mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Sam Larry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped.

"Attached to this petition is the said pictures. Total amount I paid for the shooting they have destroyed is Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000) which is non-refundable.

"However, during the assault, they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them which till date they are still threatening to kill me if seen. Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book.

"Thank you for your timely intervention."

Aloba Promise Oladimeji