Police Foils Kidnapping In Enugu, Kill Two Suspects

Police Operatives of Enugu State Command, in the evening hours of 03/09/2023, foiled an attempt to kidnap some road users at Ogbeke-Nike, along Ugwogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road. The hoodlums had blocked the road and shot sporadically, before the Operatives, some of whom were on VIPs escort duty, gallantly responded. Two of the miscreants were neutralized on the spot, while many others escaped into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds. *One (1) AK-47 rifle with two (2) magazines, eighty-two (82) and sixteen (16) rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm calibres of live ammunition respectively, one (1) cutlass, two (2) mobile phones and other incriminating exhibits, were recovered from the hoodlums.

However, one of the Operatives who sustained a gunshot wound in the ensuing gun duel was taken to the hospital and later confirmed dead by doctors in the morning hours of today, 04/09/2023. His remains have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc(+), while mourning the unfortunate loss of the Operative, whom he described as gallant even in death, has commended the entire Police personnel, the Neighbourhood Watch Group and Forest Guards involved in the operation for their courage and job well done. He reiterates the firm commitment of the Police to ruthlessly deal with, and rid the State of unrepentant criminals, especially those involved in violent crimes.

The CP, therefore, has enjoined citizens of the State to remain security conscious, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and individuals found with bullet wounds to the nearest Police Station. Or call the Command's emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.



