‘Women Doing Buttocks Lift Have Been Captured By Devil’..MFM GO Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has said women undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) have been captured by the devil.

Olukoya in a recent sermon titled: “Healing Our Internal Mad Man”, said those undergoing the surgery are telling God that they are not satisfied with their natural endowments.

His words; “When you are a woman and you go and do surgery to expand your buttocks, you are telling God that what you put there is not okay.

“What you put in my chest is not okay, I want to put my own.

“The devil will not waste time on those doing BBL, he has already captured them”.

A Brazilian Butt Lift, otherwise known as BBL is an increasingly popular cosmetic procedure making waves in world of fashion today. BBL increases the size and shape of a lady’s butt while removing fat from other areas of the body.

