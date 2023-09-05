Anambra Police Nab Two Robbers At Newly Commissioned 2nd Niger Bridge

Men of Anambra State Police Command attached to Harbour division last week nabbed two robbers dispossessing unsuspecting citizens of their valuables at the Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha.

The Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

The Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped in on them arresting two of the gangsters while others fled.

When searched, two daggers and five sim cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects aged between 20 and 22 years.

One of the suspects hails from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the Police Team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang. He has directed that owners of the recovered sim cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.



