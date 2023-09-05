NNPP Expels Rabiu Kwankwaso Over N1bn Campaign Funds

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party under the leadership of Major Agbo has expelled the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of party campaign funds.

Kwankwaso’s expulsion was announced in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday by the NNPP factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq.

The development is coming barely three days after the factional leaders vowed to probe the former Kano governor and some of his loyalists over alleged misappropriation of over N1bn, generated from the sale of nomination forms.





Abdulrasaq affirmed that the decision to expel Kwankwaso with immediate effect was taken after he failed to appear before the disciplinary panel to defend himself over the allegations of “gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party campaign funds within five days.”

The spokesman, however, reiterated that his expulsion was done in line with the provisions of the party’s 2022 constitution as amended.

He said, “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1, and resolved that following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, August 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby, expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.





“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

Reacting, an ally of Kwankwaso and National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, frowned at the report, saying Agbo’s faction does not have the locus standi to dismiss the former governor.

“Expel who? These people are no longer our people. They are out of the party and cannot speak on behalf of the party. Let them form their own party or go to court. It is as simple as that. There are so many important things to worry about in this country.

“How can they expel Kwankwaso? Someone whose relationship with the National Working Committee is intact here at the national headquarters in Abuja? We will soon be having a press conference to address this matter,” he said.