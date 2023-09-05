Lagos Taskforce Officials Allegedly Killed Motorist In Lagos

Unrest may be building up in the Mile 2 area of Lagos following the alleged killing of a yet-to-be-identified man by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, popularly known as Taskforce.

A video being circulated on social media on Tuesday morning showed a bonfire suspected to have been set up on the expressway by youths in the area. This is even as the state police command said police officers have been deployed to the scene.

In the video, a man could be heard telling people to avoid the Mile 2 area, alleging that Taskforce officials had killed a man. “Currently at mile 2. Taskforce has killed somebody. It’s a shutdown and it’s a no-go area. Please avoid Mile 2 area,” the voice was heard saying in the 18-second video.

However, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit also known as Taskforce, Raheem Gbadeyanka, said the agency’s officials were not at the scene.

“It’s not us. Our men are not there,” he said

When asked if the state taskforce was carrying out any operation in the area, he responded in the negative, maintaining that the state taskforce was nowhere near the Mile 2 area.

However, state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to the video on X, said policemen had been deployed to the scene.”That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy. However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived at the scene. Obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again. Further updates to follow,” Hundeyin said on X Tuesday via @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin also said the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has arrived at the scene, adding “Investigation into the killing of a driver has commenced.”