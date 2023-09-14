New Soun Of Ogbomosho Unveiled By Kingmakers After Seven Days Into Seclusion

Today, the residents of Ogbomosho in Oyo state warmly welcomed their new king, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, with great excitement after 2 years of waiting.

This joyful reception comes after seven days of the king's seclusion, a tradition that involves the monarch engaging in traditional rites before being officially unveiled to the public.

Accompanied by the kingmakers and other traditional leaders, the king went out today to greet the townspeople.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as the town's natives eagerly sought to catch a glimpse of their new ruler, expressing hopes that his reign would usher in unity and development for their community.