Labour Party Campaign Director Assassinated, Head Taken Away In Abia





Tragedy struck on Wednesday as Labour Party Campaign Director in Abia State, Zachary Maduka, was reportedly killed in his house in Uturu, Okigwe.

According to report he was not only killed, Maduka was beheaded, and his head taken away by those who committed the atrocity.

Popularly known as Power Zac, he was the Campaign Director of LP in Uturu, Isikwuato LGA, during the 2023 General Elections.

He was also the Campaign Director of Amobi Ogah, Honourable Member of the House of Representatives Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.





No reason has been adduced for the horrendous act, but Maduka, a grassroots politician, was one of those in his community involved in the fight against criminal acts, especially, kidnapping which is rampant in the area.





The Abia Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident at the time of filing this story.