Breaking :Nationwide Blackout As Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Collapses Again While Minister Of Power Is In Korea

Nigeria has again been thrown into darkness after the national grid system, operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State collapsed.

A check in the early hour of today showed that the grid plummeted to a meagre 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

This comes barely a week after TCN, rolled out the drum to celebrate a questionable 400 days of grid stability.

A number of Distribution Companies confirmed t that the grid went down at 00:41 AM, disclosing that most of their feeders are out.

As of 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, five generating plants were on the grid. Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

At about 1AM midnight, the total power on the grid was 35MW, indicating that the country experienced a total collapse.

The grid went to 193MW at about 3AM before climbing to 273MW when this report was filed.

The TCN has not responded to inquiries by our correspondent about the development.

Meanwhile the Minister of Power is currently in South Korea attending an event .This was his post on the trip

I am currently attending the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference 2023 holding in Busan, Korea.

The KOAFEC 2023 Ministerial Conference on Energy is important as it facilitates dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships between South Korea and African countries in various sectors including the energy sector. It addresses key energy challenges, promotes sustainable development, attracts investment, fosters knowledge sharing, and supports the clean energy transition in Africa.

The conference provides an opportunity for policymakers, ministers, and representatives from both regions to discuss and address key challenges and opportunities related to energy development and sustainability.

BAYO ADELABU, MINISTER FOR POWER