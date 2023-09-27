INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Governorship Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the date for off-cycle governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states.

INEC disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement on X, saying the Edo poll will be held on September 21, 2024.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of the INEC Voter Committee, Sam Olumekun, also announced that the governorship election in Ondo is slated for November 16, 2024.

The electoral body said party primaries would be held between February 1 and 24, 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal would start at 9 am on March 4, 2024, and close at 6 pm on March 24, 2024.

“As provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall be held not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of` the last holder of the office,” the statement read.

“The latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.

“Similarly, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 requires the Commission to publish Notice for the Election not later than 360 days before the date of the election.”



