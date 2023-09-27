Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele, Buries Mother In Law In Styles At Abuja ( Pictures)

Clement Oladele, an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and the FRSC’s Projects Implementation Officer, on Saturday 23 September buried his Mother in Law at Abuja. The ceremonies started with a service of songs on Friday 22 Sept, 2023 at the Brookville Hotel and Suites, Lokogoma, Abuja. The following day on Saturday 23 Sept, interment took place at the Gudu Cemetery. Reception of Guests after the interment was thereafter held at the Grand Pela Hotel and Suites, besides the American International School, Durumi, Abuja.

Deaconess Felicia Alaba Omolola Babalola was born on the 28th December, 1949 to the family of Pa Joel and Madam Elizabeth Senibi in Kabba, Kogi State. She is survived by her children, Funlola, Tayo, Ireti, Victor and Oyaks and several grandchildren and many adopted children of worth. Felicia left to be with her maker on the 1st of July 2023.

Guests that graced the occasion include the former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka, OFR. Also in attendance is the former Minister of Defence (Navy), Dr Olu Agunloye. Ambassador Ibukun Oniemola, Nigeria’s former Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Amb Janet Olisa, OON, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Jamaica, as well as a one-time Ambassador to Israel, Amb Dada Olisa were present.

Hon Duro Meseko, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Peoples’ Congress and the former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyon, were also in attendance. Hon TJ Yusuf, a honourable member of the 9th House of Representatives; Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole the immediate past Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly and Hon Wale Fwa, a former Deputy Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, were in attendance.

A prominent Benin Lawyer, Barrater Ferdinand Orbih, attended with his wife, Barrister Kathrine Orbi. Also present are Brig. Gen Nicholas Ashinze and Mrs Jenifer Usman, mni, both Directors at the Defence Intelligence Agency. Air Cdre FO Bassey, the Commandant of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety (NAFIS) in Osun state, as well as Air Commodore David Babalola from the Nigerian Air Force HQ.





From the Nigerian Army HQ are Colonels Willie Ubi and AM Haruna. Others are Col. B Okoluagu of the Nigerian Army War College; Navy Captain MT Abdulalhi and Navy Capt Friday both of the Nigerian Naval HQ; Mr. Ibrahim Maska, a Director with JAMB; Dr CS Ude, of the National Defence College and Mr. Gubio of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), were in attendance.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr James Sule; the Director of Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation, Mr Tai Ejibunu. Controller of Customs, Kenny Ejibunu. The immediate past Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Operations, FRSC HQ, DCM rtd Kayode Fanola, mni; DCM rtd Julius Asom, mni. and a former Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Lagos Zone, DCM Samuel Obayemi were all in attendance.

FRSC’s Corps Public Education Officer, Asst. Corps Marshal (ACM) ,Bisi Kazeem, fsi; ACM (Dr) AA Nwaka, fdc of the FRSC HQ; the FRSC FCT Sector Commander, Corps Commander Chorie Mutaa; Sir Johnson Jimoh, a former Director of Treasury, Federal Capital Development Authourity; Prof Rotimi Ajayi, a former Vice Chancellor, Landmark University were present.

The immediate past Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, OFR, was represented. Also represented are the Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb Sarafa Tunji Ishola, CON ; Maj. Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Div, Rukuba, Jos and Brig. Gen YD Ahmed, the DG of NYSC.

Pst. Gbega Alepa; Mr Segun Olorunpomi Braithwaite; Amb Dipo Olorunfemi; Otunba Taiwo Ayodele; Mrs Adejoke Atte; Mrs Grace Bature, from Jos, who is the wife to a one-time Commissioner of Police, Rivers state, Late AIG Shok Bature, were all in attendance, amongst other distinguished dignitaries.

The colourful ceremony was compered by Abuja’s ace comedian, Chucks the General and music was supplied by foremost Abuja Musician, Sammy Moore.

Deaconess FA Babalola, a devout Christin and Community Leader was a distinguished philanthropist of note. She served with the Kwara State government for 16 years before joining the services of the then National Security Organization (NSO), now known as the State Security Service SSS and rounded up her active services putting in 10 years with the Nigerian Bottling Company (Coca Cola). Her exemplary service at NBC PLC not only got her the prestigious Andrew David Award as Best Nursing Manager in Coca Cola Nigeria in 1992 but also earned her the nickname; Mama Coca Cola as she was lovingly called by many who knew her zeal and passion for the brand.

Felicia Alaba lived her 73yrs on earth fulfilling purpose and the commandment of divinity on charitable living.



