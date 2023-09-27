100 Wedding Guests Die In Fire Outbreak

A devastating fire broke out at a wedding in Al-Hamdaniya in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 people and leaving 150 others injured.

The incident occurred while hundreds of people were celebrating at the venue, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, although early reports suggest it may have been sparked by fireworks.

The highly flammable building materials used in the venue’s construction contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, causing parts of the ceiling to collapse.