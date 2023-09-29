I Did Not Mean To Be Offensive To Osimhen .. Italian Female Journalist

Italian journalist Marika Fruscio, in a social media post on Wednesday, has pleaded with Nigerians over her statement knocking Nigerian-born footballer Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker had deleted Napoli-related posts following a now-deleted TikTok video shared by the club mocking his failed penalty kick against Bologna on Sunday.

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, not long after, released a statement expressing the footballer's displeasure about the video, adding that he is considering legal action.

"What happened today [Tuesday] on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

"A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

"A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Reacting to Osimhen's actions, she said, "You're a champion, but it takes humility. What's the use of deleting the photos of the team that worshipped and supported you?

"What's the point of flirting like this?? Even legal action for a sarcastic video? An intelligent man would have laughed at it.

"Be the professional. Head down and work. It's our fault anyway that we make these players almost gods. Just the shirt, just the shirt."

Not long after her post, her social media page was flooded with Nigerians slamming the journalist for her statement about Osimhen, prompting the Italian journalist to release another Instagram post saying she did not mean to be offensive.

"Dear beloved people of Nigeria, I am a showgirl who also works in a TV program related to football.

"In my comment and post, I did in reference to the Nigerian football player Victor Osimhen. I didn't want to be offensive, but it was my only point of view and had to be understood as a personal suggestion.

"I love Africa, and I have always appreciated their talents and the beautiful values in terms of friendship and positivity they have.

"Now days are so full of bad news, so let's spread love and peace. Hugs to you all," Fruscio wrote on Thursday.