American Airlines Flight Attendant Found Dead With Sock In Mouth

An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a Philadelphia airport hotel room with a sock in her mouth, two days after she was supposed to check out.

The woman’s identity has not been made public as autopsy results haven’t been released as of early Wednesday.

6ABC Philadelphia reports that the 66 year old woman from Las Vegas was discovered unresponsive by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening and medics pronounced her dead around 10:40 p.m.

Police sources reveal that there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle and no weapons were found inside the room.

Sealed prescription bottles were found inside the room, and investigators said she was on “several medications.”

Her death is being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Detectives Division.

