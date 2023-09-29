Revealed: How Sam Larry Was Arrested At Lagos Airport

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State Police Command late Thursday night confirmed the arrest of controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of late Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

However, details have emerged on how the popular music promoter was arrested.

A police source who craved not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak on the matter said he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday evening.

He said, “Sam Larry was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Kenya. Our officers arrested him at the airport and he was immediately taken to the state police headquarters for questioning.”

Larry has been fingered by late Mohbad as his tormentor in Chief in several videos 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال