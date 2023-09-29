Revealed: How Sam Larry Was Arrested At Lagos Airport

The Lagos State Police Command late Thursday night confirmed the arrest of controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of late Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

However, details have emerged on how the popular music promoter was arrested.

A police source who craved not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak on the matter said he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday evening.

He said, “Sam Larry was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Kenya. Our officers arrested him at the airport and he was immediately taken to the state police headquarters for questioning.”

Larry has been fingered by late Mohbad as his tormentor in Chief in several videos