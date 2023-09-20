Gunmen Kill Zamfara Voce Of Nigeria Correspondent, Hamisu Danjibga In Gusau

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Zamfara State Correspondent of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Hamisu Danjibga has been killed in Gusau 

Danjibga was abducted in his House in Samaru Community in the heart of Gusau, last Sunday at about eight o'clock in the evening 

The abductors according to his relations called twenty four hours after the incident and demanded one million naira as part payment before they place full ransom for his release

Three days later, his dead body was found in a Soakaway in his Community, Samaru, in Gusau the capital city of the state

Hamisu Danjibga was one of the Journalists reporting Activities of Criminal elements especially armed bandits, Kidnappers and their Collaborators

He will be buried this evening in Gusau

Hamisu Danjibga left behind two wives, children, grandchildren and many relations.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال