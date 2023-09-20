Gunmen Kill Zamfara Voce Of Nigeria Correspondent, Hamisu Danjibga In Gusau

Zamfara State Correspondent of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Hamisu Danjibga has been killed in Gusau

Danjibga was abducted in his House in Samaru Community in the heart of Gusau, last Sunday at about eight o'clock in the evening

The abductors according to his relations called twenty four hours after the incident and demanded one million naira as part payment before they place full ransom for his release

Three days later, his dead body was found in a Soakaway in his Community, Samaru, in Gusau the capital city of the state

Hamisu Danjibga was one of the Journalists reporting Activities of Criminal elements especially armed bandits, Kidnappers and their Collaborators

He will be buried this evening in Gusau

Hamisu Danjibga left behind two wives, children, grandchildren and many relations.







