IGP Egbetokun Attends 2023 Global Security Forum In China

byCKN NEWS -
0



As part of his zeal to engage global stakeholders for improved security management in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., is currently in Shanghai, China, en route to Lianyungang where he is participating in the prestigious 2023 Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, Lianyungang (GPSCFL). This significant event is a gathering of international security experts and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on global security concerns and development strategies.


The Forum which serves as a platform for fostering international cooperation and addressing pressing security challenges that transcend borders is being leveraged upon for improved collaboration on strategies and initiatives to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in an increasingly interconnected world.


In addition to his participation at the global forum, the IGP also engaged in a bilateral meeting with Mr. Yuan Qinhua, Vice Governor and Director of Public Security of Jiangxi province, China. The meeting focused on exploring ways in which China and Nigeria can strengthen their collaboration in the realms of security trainings, information sharing, and policing development, an important step towards enhancing international partnerships and promoting shared goals of peace and prosperity.


The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police under his leadership to actively participating in global security initiatives and fostering collaborations that contribute to the security and well-being of our nation and the international community at large.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال