IGP Egbetokun Attends 2023 Global Security Forum In China





As part of his zeal to engage global stakeholders for improved security management in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., is currently in Shanghai, China, en route to Lianyungang where he is participating in the prestigious 2023 Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, Lianyungang (GPSCFL). This significant event is a gathering of international security experts and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on global security concerns and development strategies.





The Forum which serves as a platform for fostering international cooperation and addressing pressing security challenges that transcend borders is being leveraged upon for improved collaboration on strategies and initiatives to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in an increasingly interconnected world.





In addition to his participation at the global forum, the IGP also engaged in a bilateral meeting with Mr. Yuan Qinhua, Vice Governor and Director of Public Security of Jiangxi province, China. The meeting focused on exploring ways in which China and Nigeria can strengthen their collaboration in the realms of security trainings, information sharing, and policing development, an important step towards enhancing international partnerships and promoting shared goals of peace and prosperity.





The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police under his leadership to actively participating in global security initiatives and fostering collaborations that contribute to the security and well-being of our nation and the international community at large.



