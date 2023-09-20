Gov Akeredolu Goes For Broke , As Ondo House Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Governor

Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday commenced the process to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The impeachment petition was initiated during a plenary session on Wednesday, and signed by nine of the lawmakers, alleging the deputy governor of gross misconduct.

The petition and notice of allegations against the deputy governor was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who presided over the plenary.

The Speaker however, instructed the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin, to write the deputy governor demanding him to respond to the allegations against him within seven days.

The Majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted session 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back the motion and stressed the need to write the deputy governor over allegations.

This is the climax of the no love relationship between the Governor and his Deputy since he returned from his long medical trip overseas

He had earlier sacked all the media aides to the Deputy Governor

A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tope Angbulu, representing Akoko South west II seconded the motion