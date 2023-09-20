CBN Unveils Licensing, Approvals And Other Requests Portal (LARP)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Central Bank of Nigeria  has  unveiled  a new online platform for submission of microfinance bank (MFB) licence applications, known as the CBN

Licensing, Approval and Other Requests Portal (CBN LARP).

 The new online platform will  eventually replace the current manual process wherein prospective applicants for MFB 

licence physically submit their applications to the CBN. 


In due course, the Bank will extend 

the platform to other categories of licences.

The online application system offers numerous benefits, including a simplified process, time savings, enhanced communication, and robust security measures. By digitising the 

application process, the Bank aims to improve accessibility, reduce paperwork, and expedite licence approvals, benefiting both applicants and the economy 

Consequently, with effect from September 25, 2023, MFB licence applicants are required 

to submit both hardcopy and online applications (via the CBN LARP) as part of a parallel run.

The cover letter submitting the hardcopy application must also note a valid application 

reference from the online submission to be accepted. 

The parallel run will end on December 31, 2023. Thereafter, manual submissions of 

hardcopy MFB licence applications will no longer be required and accepted. 

From September 25, 2023, prospective MFB applicants are urged to log on to 

www.larp.cbn.gov.ng to submit their respective MFB licence applications. Help and detailed guidance are available within CBN LARP to assist users in navigating the new platform.

Meanwhile, please note that the Bank shall continue to accept manual applications for 

all other licence types until further notice.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال