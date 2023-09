CBN Unveils Licensing, Approvals And Other Requests Portal (LARP)

The Central Bank of Nigeria has unveiled a new online platform for submission of microfinance bank (MFB) licence applications, known as the CBN

Licensing, Approval and Other Requests Portal (CBN LARP).

The new online platform will eventually replace the current manual process wherein prospective applicants for MFB

licence physically submit their applications to the CBN.





In due course, the Bank will extend

the platform to other categories of licences.

The online application system offers numerous benefits, including a simplified process, time savings, enhanced communication, and robust security measures. By digitising the

application process, the Bank aims to improve accessibility, reduce paperwork, and expedite licence approvals, benefiting both applicants and the economy

Consequently, with effect from September 25, 2023, MFB licence applicants are required

to submit both hardcopy and online applications (via the CBN LARP) as part of a parallel run.

The cover letter submitting the hardcopy application must also note a valid application

reference from the online submission to be accepted.

The parallel run will end on December 31, 2023. Thereafter, manual submissions of

hardcopy MFB licence applications will no longer be required and accepted.

From September 25, 2023, prospective MFB applicants are urged to log on to

www.larp.cbn.gov.ng to submit their respective MFB licence applications. Help and detailed guidance are available within CBN LARP to assist users in navigating the new platform.

Meanwhile, please note that the Bank shall continue to accept manual applications for

all other licence types until further notice.