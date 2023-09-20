When Nigerian Generals Bow To God In Thanksgiving By Ben Adam Shemang

Just take a second look at the photo again. Who did you see? Let me tell you: from left is Mrs. Oghogho and her husband, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, next are Major General Nuhu Angbazo (rtd.) in flowing blue attire and his wife, after him is Major General Obinna Ajunwa, former General Officer Commanding, 81 Division who is in pink and at the extreme right is Corporal Stephen Ogunfowashe.

They danced their souls out at the ECWA Good News Church on Sunday 17th September, 2023, in Maitama, Abuja. It was thanksgiving time and the Church was full to the brim with Christians and Muslims alike. They had gone to the Church to celebrate with the Angbazos for the wonders God has done to them, especially, the general.

The Angbazos have a lot to thank God for; especially for saving General Nuhu Angbazo through turbulent times. You recall the plane crash of 17th September 2006? That ill-fated Dornier 228 – 212 crashed with 15 senior military officers and 3 crew members on board.

They were going for a retreat at the Obudu Mountain Resort in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

General Angbazo, a colonel at that time survived. Another officer who survived the mishap who was a Lieutenant Colonel that time, is the immediate Past General Officer Commanding 81 Division, and current Director General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, here in Abuja.

You know the miracle of God? It was a small school boy, Master Detimbir Chia, who discovered the wreckage of the plane in his father’s farm. The two Generals, Angbazo, Ajunwa and three other personnel were alive! The boy picked one of the phones of the victims and thank God, he remembered his father’s phone number called him and told him of the wreck on their farm and the father in turn, told authorities about the incident and organised an immediate rescue!

You see why the Angazos have reasons to thank God? But if you think that was the end, you are wrong, it is just scene one!

The second big miracle happened because as if that plane crash was not enough of getting close to death and trauma for the Angbazos, on August 31st this year 2023, a vehicle crashed into his car from behind shattering it into a complete wreck.

“People thought it was all over for me and my driver, Corporal Stephen Oguntowashe”, the General pointed at him at the altar, “look at him and see me, we came out alive and none of us had a scratch, no clothe we wore got torn. God did it”, he said. “This is why we are here to thank God”. The congregation went into ecstasy shouting loud and prolonged “Halleluyah”.

The general went into the third miracle. “And now look at the next miracle! My driver, Corporal Stephen Oguntowashe, married six years ago, no child and just yesterday, the wife gave birth!”General Angbazo announced. Tears of joy flowed freely in the Church.

General Angbazo read the mood in the Church and decided to inject some humours as he turned to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa. “You see him, he was my junior at the Nigerian Defence Academy and we were basketballers. My House would defeat every House but Musa would ensure his House defeated me and my House”. There was applause in Church. “Let me forgive you for always defeating me and my House, and one thing I know about you, you are always serious in all you do”. General Angbazo concluded, as again, there was laughter in among the congregation.

When the microphone was passed to the Chief of Defence Staff, as expected, the congregation went dead in silence to hear General Musa’s response. “You were my boss in NDA and in different Commands. You taught me to always be the best and thank you for forgiving me for always beating your House”. Applause followed.

General Musa urged Nigerians thereafter to always support their military at all times, emphasizing God remains the ultimate in all he does.

The clergy too time to pray for the service chiefs, Nigerian leaders and for peace in the country.

That plane crash of September 17, 2006, claimed lives of Generals like, AN Bamah, JO Adesunloye, JO Agboola, PM Haruna, JTU Ahmedu, SO Olubu, B Duniya, SM Lemu, TJ Braimah and MB Bawa, then two Wing Commanders namely EO Adekunle and O Balogun, and NA Mohammed, a Lieutenant Colonel.

“What about the boy who discovered the plane wreckage?” I asked General Angbazo. “The Army authority ensured he joined the NDA, as he, the boy at that time requested. Today, he is a Captain in the Nigerian Army and now my adopted son” General Angbazo said.

And truly, Captain Detimbir Chia with the Nigerian Army, serving his father’s land.

“Ï will continue to bow in thanksgiving to God Almighty as I worship Him” General Angbazo concluded.

General Nuhu Angbazo was General Officer Commanding 3rd Division and also Director Military -Civil Relations among other Command duties before his retirement.

Ben Adam Shemang was Director News, Voice of Nigeria, now works for Deutsche Welle Radio.