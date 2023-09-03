Family Loses Four Children In Enugu Collapsed Building

Tragedy struck in Mgbemena, Coal Camp, Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday night as a building collapsed, claiming the lives of four individuals.

The victims were identified as four children from the same parents.

The chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA), Uche Anya, visited the scene of the collapse and expressed his condolences.

He revealed that the structure, originally approved for animal husbandry, had been converted into a residential building.

Anya expressed concern over the unsuitability of the collapsed building for human habitation. He disclosed that the structure consisted of 44 rooms.

“We immediately responded to the incident upon receiving the information. Unfortunately, four children lost their lives in the tragic event,” Anya stated.

“The construction of the building was irresponsible. It was never meant to be occupied by human beings. I urge you to visit the site and witness it for yourselves,” he added.

The chairman further revealed that the building, which was supposedly being used for animal husbandry and poultry, was actually housing over 200 people in its 44 rooms. He criticised the unacceptable state of the fence surrounding the property.

The ECTDA chairman emphasised the agency’s commitment to raising public awareness about the importance of living in safe and conducive environment to prevent future incidents.

He said that under his leadership, the compliance unit of the agency would ensure that landlords and contractors strictly adhered to approved plans when erecting structures.