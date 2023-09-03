Why We‘re Keeping Ijebu East LG Chair Wale Adedayo .. DSS

The Ogun State command of the Department of State Services (DSS), has cleared the air on the purported de- tention of the suspended Ijebu East Local Government chairman, Wale Adedayo.

The DSS said contrary to the news item in circulation that Adedayo was arbitrarily detained by the Service, he was rather offered a safe custody following revelations during a chat with him that he feared for his own safety.





According to a source within the DSS, also known as Secret Police, Adedayo turned up for an invitation on Friday, following a petition forwarded to Ogun command of the Service by the State Ministry of Justice

tice, on alleged plans by the council chairman to instigate widespread acts of public disturbance and chaos in Ijebu East.

The source added that the suspended council chairman was interviewed specifically on matters raised in the said petition, by operatives of the Service.





Adedayo, the source further informed our correspondent, however, revealed during the chats with operatives that some strange faces had been milling around him in Ijebu East with the view of possibly assassinating him, since his correspondence to party stalwarts and anti-graft bodies against the government, a revelation which prompted the Service to ensure Adedayo’s safe custody pending when the tension in Ijebu East would abate.