Gunmen Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents

Gunmen alleged to be bandits invaded El-Rufai Estate in the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday and kidnapped a resident.

It was gathered that the criminals invaded the estate in the early hours of Saturday and kidnapped a resident of the area identified as Chinedu.

Chairman of the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area, Mai Baba Bego, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen.

He disclosed that the latest incident has brought to five, the number of kidnapping cases that have occurred in the area in the last couple of months.

“We now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be,” he said.

Bego called for the deployment of security personnel to the area to avert further incidents.

According to the victim’s wife, the kidnappers forcefully took away her husband after breaking through the fence to gain entrance into their compound.

She added that: “They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away, ” she said.

As at the time of filing the report, efforts to reach the FCT Police Public Relations, SP Josephine Adeh, for clarification on the matter proved abortive, since she did not reply to messages sent to her nor pick up calls placed to her.