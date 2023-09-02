Falana Urges British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Flight Suspension As UK Denies Air Peace Flights Permit

The erudite and learned activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has urged for the suspension of flight operations of Nigeria British Airways and Virgin Atlantic until such a time when Nigeria’s Air Peace is allowed to also fly on the Lagos-London route in accordance with the provisions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement(BASA) signed by Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He made the declaration at the just concluded Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) Conference in Abuja.

Falana stated that BASA allows for reciprocity of flight operations on the route by designated airlines of both countries in line with the agreement signed by both countries and that it was out of place and unfair for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to be allowed to continue flying into Nigeria without any Nigerian airline flying to London in return.

He observed that Air Peace has proven it can operate on international routes, adding that the airline currently flies to China, Israel, India and South Africa, using modern aircraft comparable to its foreign competitors.

Falana, therefore, submitted that “If Air Peace is not allowed to fly to London, then British Airways and Virgin Atlantic should be stopped from flying to Nigeria “.

Air Peace has a fleet of modern long-haul and regional aircraft that can match those of other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

The latest denial of Air Peace has confirmed the extreme aero politics of the UK and many other countries used as a yardstick to protect their airlines while the Nigerian government gives such airlines red carpet treatments.

Many key players prior to now had called on the Nigerian government to engage in playing aeropolitics as a way of protecting their indigenous airlines and other businesses.

Presently, BA and Virgin Atlantic operate over 21 frequencies to Nigeria without any Nigerian carrier reciprocating the same privilege.



