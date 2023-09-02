Three Months In Office: Tinubu Has Pauperised Nigerians ..President, Catholic Bishops Conference

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s activities in the last three months have pauperised most Nigerians.

While noting that the Tinubu administration should have considered the implications of the removal of fuel subsidy and its likely impacts on the citizens before announcing that policy, stated: “if there was real need to remove fuel subsidy, one would have expected a better planning and management of the process, with due attention given to its impact on citizens and the need to provide succour to cushion its unsavoury effects.

One would have expected the government to have shown concern for the life of the people by putting necessary measures in place before implementing such far-reaching policies, but unfortunately, everything was hastily done.

Looking more critically, one wonders if there was really need for removing the subsidy which affects the lives of the average citizen who are already deeply impoverished and suffering, while those in government continue to enjoy embarrassingly fat salaries and blotted allowances.

One wonders why all the refineries are still not working despite the colossal funds poured into them, or why those responsible for this failure have not been brought to book. One would expect that government would have taken some measures to reduce the cost of governance instead of the current expansion of cabinet. All of these facts do not make one trust the fuel subsidy removal move today. Many more Nigerians have been plunged deeper into excruciating poverty, and that is unacceptable. So, we strongly appeal to government to place the good of the people above all other considerations in all their policies to alleviate the suffering that is currently ravaging the land.”

In this exclusive interview , the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Owerri also said Tinubu has brought untold hardship to Nigerians through his decisions.

Among other issues, Ugorji called on the Election Petition Tribunal to live up to their noble calling of delivering justice without fear or favour as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned.





What is your impression on Tinubu’s new ministers and their portfolios?





I must confess that I do not know most of the ministers nor their ability and competence. Given the poor state of our national economy that has reduced an increasing number of our fellow citizens to a life of destitution and untold hardship, the new administration would have drastically reduced cost of governance by not engaging so many ministers. Having said that, we hope the new ministers will justify their appointments through good vision, hard work, commitment and selflessness.





What are your views on the situation in Niger? How should ECOWAS or Nigeria handle the crisis?

The situation in Niger is obviously unfortunate, especially because of the terrible consequences of the political imbroglio on the poor, helpless masses. One would wish that politicians strive to love their people and selflessly work for their common good so as to avoid such repulsive situations as we currently have in Niger and quite a number of countries in Africa. More often, most African politicians pander towards the interests of some powerful external elements who use them as stooges in carting away the wealth of the people in exchange for some form of protection to enable them excessively hold on to power against the wish of the people. Much as we talk about the problem in Niger, many African countries suffer similar or worse situations. We need to remind ourselves that peace is not necessarily absence of war, but the consequence of justice, equity and fair play. On how to handle the situation, the choice of military intervention must be totally ruled out. Bloodshed and displacement of people through violence should be avoided at all cost. Diplomatic negotiations are preferable. This is because we can catch more bees with a teaspoon of honey than with a barrel of vinegar.





Are Tinubu’s ministers round pegs in round holes? Can you set an agenda for them?

I already observed that I do not know most of the ministers and so consequently cannot say if they are round pegs in round holes. Every Nigerian expects the ministers to work for the welfare of one and all in the areas of security, economy, job creation, good roads and housing, as well as uniting the country and giving everyone a sense of belonging.





What are your views on the activities of President Tinubu in the last three months, particularly on the removal of Emefiele, EFCC Chairman, Bawa, Service Chiefs, Students Loan, etc?

Generally, the activities of President Tinubu in the last three months have pauperised most Nigerians and brought untold hardship to them. Many are not sure of the next meal. Many families go to bed every night hungry. Allegations of impropriety have been levelled against Emefiele and Bawa. These allegations need to be proved in court. Student loan is not new. Many nations have students’ loan scheme. They provide job opportunities for recipients to enable them pay back the loans they took. We all hope that our government will do the same.





What are your views on fuel subsidy removal?

The whole fuel subsidy removal drama in the nation is yet another sour sign of insincerity in government. For too long now, too much has been said, not just about subsidy or no subsidy removal, but also about the repair and maintenance of our refineries and the sale of crude oil. Over the years, humongous amount has been appropriated in the annual budget for servicing and repairs of the refineries and nothing to show for it at the end of the day. We are aware that there are people in the present government who have always argued in the past that there is nothing like fuel subsidy, only to turn around now that they are in government to jack up fuel price in the name of removing fuel subsidy. I think Nigerians have seen so much falsehood in the past that it is difficult to know the truth, even when there is.

Furthermore, if there was real need to remove fuel subsidy, one would have expected a better planning and management of the process, with due attention given to its impact on citizens and the need to provide succour to cushion its unsavoury effects. One would have expected the government to have shown concern for the life of the people by putting necessary measures in place before implementing such far-reaching policies, but unfortunately, everything was hastily done. Looking more critically, one wonders if there was really need for removing the subsidy which affects the lives of the average citizen who are already deeply impoverished and suffering, while those in government continue to enjoy embarrassingly fat salaries and blotted allowances. One wonders why all the refineries are still not working despite the colossal funds poured into them, or why those responsible for this failure have not been brought to book. One would expect that government would have taken some measures to reduce the cost of governance instead of the current expansion of cabinet. All of these facts do not make one trust the fuel subsidy removal move today. Many more Nigerians have been plunged deeper into excruciating poverty, and that is unacceptable. So, we strongly appeal to government to place the good of the people above all other considerations in all their policies to alleviate the suffering that is currently ravaging the land.





Are you satisfied with the performance of INEC? If no, why?





I don’t think there is anyone who truly loves truth or loves Nigeria who is satisfied with the performance of INEC during the last general election. To say it loud and clear, they performed much below the legitimate expectation of the average Nigerian. It is unfortunate that the high hopes that Nigerians invested in that body were so badly shattered. The poor manner the body managed the elections has caused so much disaffection in the land.





Some parties are challenging Tinubu’s victory. What are your expectations?

The aggrieved parties were advised to go to court when they complained to INEC. Consequently, they went to seek justice. They have presented their cases in court. The burden lies on the judiciary to do their job. Nigerians are watching to see what happens. I expect the judiciary to live up to their noble calling of delivering justice without fear or favour.

Are you okay with the performance of the election tribunals so far?





It is too early to evaluate the performance of the election tribunal. The process is still ongoing. So we wait.

Sun