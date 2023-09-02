Seized Boat With Stolen Oil : Nigerian Navy Lied...Tompolo

Another controversy has broken out between the Nigerian Navy, NN, and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL.

The storm erupted, Tuesday, when the Nigerian Navy said it arrested four operatives of TSSNL, operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, near Ikotu community, Lekki, Lagos, for attempted oil theft.

Some weeks ago, it was a brickbat between TSSNL and NN over the interception of an ocean-going vessel, MT PRAISEL, in Delta by Tantita operatives and an element of Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, over suspected oil theft.

They later released the vessel after a laboratory test confirmed the assumed product was not crude oil.

On the recent matter, Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, had explained: “In a swift response to a distress call, the Nigerian Navy stationed at FOB, Lekki, foiled an attempted oil theft operation on the waterways near Itolu community, Lekki, in Lagos State.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of August 29, when local youths reported gunshots in the community’s vicinity.

“Reviewing the information, naval patrol teams immediately launched a response operation.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the naval team met four individuals dressed in black polo shirts with TANTITA inscribed on the back, trying to recover a dismantled outboard engine from a local.

“The team recovered the engine and apprehended the four TANTITA employees.





“It was after this arrest that the patrol team realised that the four individuals were part of a movement of a large wooden boat with two fiber boats.

“The four arrested individuals beckoned on the two fiber boats to approach them but when they noticed NN patrol teams, the boats altered courses fled, and abandoned the large wooden boat laden with 11 x 1000L Geepee tanks with product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“We have identified the arrested individuals as Asonja Goddey (28), Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi (38), Awoowo Aribo (35), and Oluwadaisi Balogun (40), all hailing from Igbokoda in Ondo State.

“The owner of the boat they were trying to forcibly employ, Ishola Ojubuyi (42), is also taken into custody.

“The Nigerian Navy has started an investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident, particularly the possession of firearms used in the community, economic sabotage, how the product came from Ondo State to Lagos State as well as attempting to steal a boat engine from the locals.”