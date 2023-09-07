Breaking:Recuperating Gov Rotimi Akeredolu Airborne, On His Way Back Home

Recuperating Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu is airborne now on his way to Nigeria

Akeredolu has been in Europe receiving treatment for months over a life threatening ailment

At a point it was rumoured that he was dead but that was quickly refuted by his aides

He transmitted a letter to the State House of Assembly handing over to his deputy who has been Acting since then

CKN News cannot fully confirmed if the governor is fully fit to assume office or if his Deputy will continue to Pilot the affairs of government

It was learnt that Akure the State capital is agog awaiting his arrival

Picture: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu In The Private Jet Bringing Him Home