Peter Obi Can Never Be Nigeria's President In My Lifetime..Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has vowed that he will never be alive and watch Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, become the President of Nigeria.

Omokri said even if it takes him spending everything he has, he will do it to make sure that Obi does not win a presidential election in Nigeria.

The former presidential aide claimed that nobody has suffered from the former Anambra governor’s “ill-mannered followers like my family and I.”

“Peter Obi, I am waiting for you in 2027 and 2031. God sparing my life. Because of what you mannerless fascist horde did to my then one-year-old daughter and the rest of my family, I have vowed that you will never smell the Presidency. Never,” he wrote on X shortly after the Tribunal ruled in favour of Tinubu.

“Nobody has suffered from your ill-mannered followers like my family and I. And even if it means spending everything I have, I will do it to ensure that Nigeria never makes the mistake of electing you as her President, now and forever,” he boasted.