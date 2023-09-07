Body Of Missing FUOYE Female Undergraduate Found Buried In Shallow Grave ( Pictures)

A 100-level student of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, has been found dead two days after she went missing.

It was gathered that the student of Nursing Department, stream A, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, went missing after she went to study in the class on Monday night, September 4, 2023.





Her roommates declared her missing when she did not return from the night reading.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty with her eyes plucked out on Wednesday, September 6.

School Management Statement

"The Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), wishes to announce the death of one of its students, Modupe Atanda.

“It will be recalled that earlier today, the management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the students.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the university management condoles with the family of the deceased and the generality of the university community particularly our dear students, investigation is ongoin"

The Registrar

Mr Mufutau Ibrahim,