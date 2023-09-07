PEPT Judgement : I Didn’t Expect Justice From The Tribunal ..Charly Boy

Veteran singer Charly Boy has said that he wasn’t expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Court.

He made this known on his X page on Wednesday.

He said: “I didn’t expect justice. But I have a strong feeling say we never really tire to suffer. Like Datti said, “the fate of the common man doesn’t lie in the hands of the judiciary but in the hands of the common man himself. E be like say we never ready.”

Minutes after the Tribunal affirmed President Bola Tinubu, Charly Boy wrote: “I no bin expect anything different from wetin happen today for tribunal. Even on judgement day see as some lawyers dey sleep inside court. Even my fellow frustrated Nigerians I no see for streets.

“It shall be well. I doubt if we don suffer reach.What a shame.🤨”



