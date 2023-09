FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja over failure of the allotted owners to develop the plots

The affected plots are situated within some districts in the FCC namely: Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

More details later