The Lagos state police have successfully exhumed the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as MohBad.

This was announced by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday, September 21st

Posting on his X handle #BenHundeyin, "Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohbad #Justice4Mohbad"

More details later