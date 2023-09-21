Breaking : Governor Mbah Of Enugu Wins At Tribunal

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has been declared the winner of the 2023 guber election 

Enugu Governorship Election Tribunal  dismissed the allegation of Chijoke Edeoga of LP that Governor Peter Mbah's NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

Tribunal holds that Dr Peter Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for office of governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

Tribunal rejects Edeoga LP's witnesses, rules that the Labor Party governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mbah's certificate was forged.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال