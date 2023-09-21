Breaking : Governor Mbah Of Enugu Wins At Tribunal

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has been declared the winner of the 2023 guber election

Enugu Governorship Election Tribunal dismissed the allegation of Chijoke Edeoga of LP that Governor Peter Mbah's NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

Tribunal holds that Dr Peter Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for office of governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

Tribunal rejects Edeoga LP's witnesses, rules that the Labor Party governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mbah's certificate was forged.