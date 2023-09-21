Tinubu To Announce Wage Award Next Week .. TUC

President Bola Tinubu is set to unveil wage awards next week to cushion the effects of the removal of the petrol subsidy on workers.

The labour movement, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had been advocating for wage awards to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on workers before negotiating a new minimum wage next year.

Comrade Festus Osifo, the President of TUC, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme.