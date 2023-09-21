Tinubu To Announce Wage Award Next Week .. TUC

byCKN NEWS -
0



President Bola Tinubu is set to unveil wage awards next week to cushion the effects of the removal of the petrol subsidy on workers.

The labour movement, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had been advocating for wage awards to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on workers before negotiating a new minimum wage next year.

Comrade Festus Osifo, the President of TUC, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال