We Have Concluded Mohbad’s Autopsy Within 24 Hours.. Police

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Police have announced conclusion of the autopsy carried out on late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a post via his X account, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night, added that they are awaiting the result.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” he wrote.

The Lagos State Police Command along with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun States and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

After his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic Investigation to unravel cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to, exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال