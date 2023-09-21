We Have Concluded Mohbad’s Autopsy Within 24 Hours.. Police

The Police have announced conclusion of the autopsy carried out on late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a post via his X account, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night, added that they are awaiting the result.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” he wrote.

The Lagos State Police Command along with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun States and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

After his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic Investigation to unravel cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to, exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.