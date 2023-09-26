Breaking : TUC , NLC To Embark On Nationwide Indefinite Strike From Oct 3rd

The Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress today announce to embark on a nationwide strike beginning from Tuesday 3rd October 2023

This was announced in Abuja today by the President of both unions.

This according to them is due to government inability to honor agreements it reached with labour over the removal of petroleum subsidy

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) MEETINGS OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC) AND THE TRADE UNION CONGRESS OF NIGERIA (TUC) HELD ON TUESDAY, THE 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2023





The National Executive Councils (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in their various meetings deeply analyzed the current situation in the country, taking into cognisance the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting our citizens across all states of the federation unanimously condemned the apparent conscious lethargy and tardiness in handling the consequences of its Petrol Price hike on Nigerians. The councils deliberated on the continued refusal of the federal Government to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue within the ambits of good faith given the 21 days ultimatum and the subsequent successful 2-Day nationwide warning strike of the 5th and 6th of September and other meetings that were supposed to demonstrate the preparedness of Nigerian workers to push through their decision to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if their demands were not met.





To this end, the NLC and TUC NEC-in-session observed that whereas:

1. There is no disagreement between Labour and Government on the existence of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the country as a result of the hike in the price of Petrol which demands an urgent need for remedial action,

2. The Government has totally abdicated this responsibility and has shown gross unwillingness to act abandoning Nigerian people and workers to excruciating poverty and affliction.

3. The federal government has continued to grandstand and forestall all avenues to peaceful dialogue with organized labour on ways to save Nigerians from the huge hunger and suffering experienced across the nation as a result of the unconscionable hike in the price of Petrol (PMS) by the Government

4. The Government has continued to demonstrate not just an unwillingness to mitigate the massive hardship in the country but also a complete lack of intention to take positive steps and empathy for the multi-dimensionally impoverished citizens of Nigeria.

5. The federal Government has therefore not met in any substantial way, the demands of Nigerian workers and peoples as previously canvassed in our mutually agreed roadmap to salvaging the economy and protecting workers and Nigerians from the monumental hardship

6. The grace period given by the two labour centres having expired

7. Trade unions continue to face severe threat from the State via the brutal and suppressive power of the Police and Government

8. The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) continues to be illegally occupied by the Government via the instrumentally of the Police who have cloned the leadership of NURTW

9. The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) continues to be illegally occupied by the Lagos state government in total disregard to the Courts and the statutes

10. That the State within the life of the ultimatum via the Police has caused loss of lives and properties with untold injuries on Nigerian workers who were on their way to go back to their Union’s national Headquarters in Abuja.

11. That the State has continued to blackmail and sponsor serious campaign of calumny against trade union leaders in the social media using its buying and coercive powers instead of making efforts to lift the burden on the masses.





Consequently, the NLC and TUC NEC-in-Session resolved as follows:

1. To, in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration and to demonstrate our resolve for a truly independent Nigeria to take our destinies in our own hands and rescue our nation

2. To embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation beginning on zero hours Tuesday, the 3rd day of October, 2023.

3. To direct all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from the 3rd of October.

4. To direct all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilizing accordingly for action to organize street protests and rallies until Government responds positively to our demands

5. To enjoin all patriotic Nigerians to join hands across the nation to assist this government put the people back at the centre of its policies and programmes.





Comrade Joe Ajaero Comrade Festus Osifo

(NLC President) (TUC President)